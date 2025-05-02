Mariner LLC Cuts Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 286,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after buying an additional 116,440 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,527,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Construction Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,147,000 after purchasing an additional 642,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fred Julius Smith III bought 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.83 per share, with a total value of $689,055.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,055.39. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $442,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,767,689.87. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Construction Partners stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 81.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $103.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROAD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Construction Partners from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

