Mariner LLC Decreases Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAMT. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Camtek by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,566,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,521,000 after acquiring an additional 705,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 128,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,334,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Camtek by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,590 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.36. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

