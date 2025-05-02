Mariner LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

WD opened at $74.23 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day moving average is $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $237.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 84.01%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,508,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at $35,455,672.91. This represents a 4.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

