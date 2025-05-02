Mariner LLC Has $485,000 Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $30.81 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

