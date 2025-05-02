Mariner LLC Has $487,000 Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 77,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $670,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,180,820.35. This trade represents a 6.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,720 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.26. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.18.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

