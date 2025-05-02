Mariner LLC Has $533,000 Stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USPX. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 1,349.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 72,968 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 263,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

USPX opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.89. Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.94.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.