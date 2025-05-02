Mariner LLC Has $541,000 Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Western Union by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 189,125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Western Union by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 19,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $9.66 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

