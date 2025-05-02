Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inotiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,250,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth $1,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Inotiv by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 133,190 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Inotiv by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 275,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inotiv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Insider Activity at Inotiv

In other news, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure sold 73,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $281,216.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,181.44. This represents a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 81,439 shares of company stock valued at $312,475 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inotiv Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Inotiv stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Inotiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.96.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 25.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inotiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.