Mariner LLC Increases Stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter worth about $3,765,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,956,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,360 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 91,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $107.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.29 and a beta of 0.33.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 10,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $647,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,231.94. This represents a 21.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $96,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,955 shares of company stock worth $3,504,758 over the last 90 days. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

