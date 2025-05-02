Mariner LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 406.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average of $75.83. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $218.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.