Mariner LLC Increases Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 395,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 55,532 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,874,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,324,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

