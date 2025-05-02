Mariner LLC Invests $528,000 in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 907,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,099,000 after purchasing an additional 394,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after buying an additional 43,768 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,332,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,188,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $67.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

