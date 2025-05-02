Mariner LLC Lowers Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 1,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 430,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 399,787 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 435,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 103,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 65,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVE. National Bank Financial downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 5.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1269 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.50%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.