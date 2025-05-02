Mariner LLC Lowers Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $117,705.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,258.76. This represents a 7.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI stock opened at $86.89 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.16.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.42%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

