Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LINE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lineage in the third quarter worth $12,542,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,115,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in Lineage by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 83,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Lineage by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 602,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,306,000 after buying an additional 57,302 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lineage by 7,466.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lineage

In other Lineage news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste acquired 24,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,178.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LINE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lineage from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lineage from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lineage from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lineage in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lineage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

Lineage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LINE opened at $47.22 on Friday. Lineage, Inc. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.68.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

Lineage Company Profile

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Featured Stories

