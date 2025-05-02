Mariner LLC Purchases 10,491 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 113,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,500 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,652,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,688,000 after acquiring an additional 456,117 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 725,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 123,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $5.03 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.70 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

