Mariner LLC Purchases 10,491 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 113,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,500 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,652,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,688,000 after acquiring an additional 456,117 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 725,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 123,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $5.03 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on MLCO
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Melco Resorts & Entertainment
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.