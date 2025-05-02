Mariner LLC Purchases 15,281 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 121.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGI. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.98 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

