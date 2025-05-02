Mariner LLC Raises Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXJ. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $87.10 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average is $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.