Mariner LLC Raises Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 214.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 104,420 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 252,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 67.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after buying an additional 82,953 shares during the period.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $62,131.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,514,890.90. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $156,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,173 shares in the company, valued at $965,531.49. The trade was a 13.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,170 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWST. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TWST

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

TWST stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.