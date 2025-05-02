Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 39,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 22,320 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,781,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $517.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.42. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $639.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Caleres

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lori Greeley purchased 9,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $159,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,700. This represents a 900.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.