Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 37,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at $79,447,876.76. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $166.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.77. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.73 and a 1 year high of $190.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

CVLT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.25.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

