Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Informatica by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,155,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Informatica by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,199,000 after buying an additional 2,409,023 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,449,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,949,000 after acquiring an additional 93,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Informatica by 126,639.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,369,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Informatica by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,211,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $207,629.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 416,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,516,200.50. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $18.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. Informatica Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.55 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Informatica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Informatica Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

