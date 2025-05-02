Mariner LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,456,000 after buying an additional 62,610 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 760,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

Hercules Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.13. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 99.38%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

