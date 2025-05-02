Mariner LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 531.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of XDEC opened at $36.80 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.41.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

