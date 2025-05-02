Mariner LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 156.67, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.2376 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 527.78%.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.