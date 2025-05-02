Mariner LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,879,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $8,114,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 349,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 262,488 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,680,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 221.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 153,316 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 224.56%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

