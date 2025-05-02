Mariner LLC Sells 1,542 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth $2,586,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,365,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,628,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,018 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at $711,788.12. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,753.87. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

