Mariner LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,253,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 384,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 135,241 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,548,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 177,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $51.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

