Mariner LLC Sells 2,140 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,118,000 after purchasing an additional 442,574 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 587,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after buying an additional 363,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 159,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $3,637,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CL King upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

UNFI opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.