Mariner LLC Sells 220 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNQ opened at $67.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.38.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

