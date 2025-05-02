Mariner LLC Sells 414 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SouthState by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,531,000 after buying an additional 93,312 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,448,000 after acquiring an additional 52,042 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SouthState by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 851,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,703,000 after acquiring an additional 139,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SouthState by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,812,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter worth about $67,260,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SSB stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average of $98.57. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.65.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Insider Activity

In other SouthState news, Director Janet P. Froetscher acquired 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.02 per share, with a total value of $250,018.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,481.78. This represents a 137.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sara Arana sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $200,652.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,433.86. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.