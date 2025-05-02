Mariner LLC Takes Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMBT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000.

Euronav Stock Performance

CMBT opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

