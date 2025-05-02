Mariner LLC Trims Holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

DKL opened at $38.91 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $45.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.77%. The firm had revenue of $209.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.83%.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.