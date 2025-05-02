Mariner LLC Trims Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.08% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $17.93 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $631.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.78.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

