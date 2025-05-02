Markel Group Q3 EPS Estimate Increased by Zacks Research

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Markel Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $23.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $23.43. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $96.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $33.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $30.85 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $18.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $22.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $106.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,827.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group has a twelve month low of $1,491.03 and a twelve month high of $2,063.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,823.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1,765.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total transaction of $1,485,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,446,902.40. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Markel Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 370,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,606,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Markel Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 281,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,795,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,393,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 121,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

