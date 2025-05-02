Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 7,019 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 145.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.35% of Utah Medical Products worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Utah Medical Products stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.17. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $77.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average is $60.57.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

