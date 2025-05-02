Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 177,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 121,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Inotiv by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 133,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Inotiv

In related news, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure sold 73,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $281,216.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,181.44. This trade represents a 7.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 81,439 shares of company stock worth $312,475 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inotiv Stock Up 0.5 %

NOTV stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 25.40%. Equities analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

