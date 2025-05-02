Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $812,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fluence Energy by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth about $5,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,272.33. This represents a 39.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian Nebreda acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $149,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,889.25. The trade was a 24.24 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 79,000 shares of company stock worth $499,665. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $777.03 million, a P/E ratio of -85.60 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

