Marshall Wace LLP Buys 81,757 Shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) by 191.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,757 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Nuvectis Pharma were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 355,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 181,831 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group began coverage on Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Laidlaw assumed coverage on Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,884,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,420,605. The trade was a 9.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ NVCT opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $225.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of -0.11. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvectis Pharma Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

