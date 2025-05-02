Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $240.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.38 and a 1 year high of $387.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.75 and a 200 day moving average of $305.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.