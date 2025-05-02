Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.29% of Travelzoo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 10.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,297,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,374,241.60. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,500 shares of company stock worth $1,471,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Trading Up 1.9 %

TZOO stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.41. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 210.54% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Tuesday.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

