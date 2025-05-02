Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,795 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a market cap of $513.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

