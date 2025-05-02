Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 75,917 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Methode Electronics worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEI. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 32,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $211,455.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,733 shares in the company, valued at $211,455.18. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lars Ullrich bought 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,353.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,353.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Shares of MEI stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.01 million. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is -21.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MEI shares. Sidoti upgraded Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Methode Electronics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

About Methode Electronics

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

