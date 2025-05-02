Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,308 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 40,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 82,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 83,048 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bernhardt G. Zeiher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 21,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $74,570.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,355,280 shares in the company, valued at $11,642,821.60. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,509 shares of company stock worth $222,586 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $457.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.53.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of ($0.67) million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

