Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report) by 165.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,689 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Dakota Gold were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dakota Gold by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dakota Gold by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dakota Gold by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Dakota Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dakota Gold from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Dakota Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

DC opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $264.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.00. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.