Marshall Wace LLP Has $642,000 Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,254 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WOLF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Wolfspeed by 1,240.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period.

WOLF opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.20). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. Analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 13,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $55,496.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,075.43. This represents a 6.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOLF. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

