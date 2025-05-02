Marshall Wace LLP Has $661,000 Stock Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,820 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 861,689 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after buying an additional 546,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 352.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 62,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $398,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,725.57. The trade was a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $461.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.77. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

