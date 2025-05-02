Marshall Wace LLP Has $671,000 Stock Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,265,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 179,327 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in FibroGen by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 96,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 77,693 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,358,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 605,572 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in FibroGen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FibroGen by 430.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other FibroGen news, Director James A. Schoeneck bought 250,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 323,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,302.70. The trade was a 339.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thane Wettig purchased 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,165.15. The trade was a 36.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FibroGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.87. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on FibroGen in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

