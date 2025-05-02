Marshall Wace LLP Has $687,000 Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,922 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,520,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,976,000 after purchasing an additional 431,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,313,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,673,000 after buying an additional 2,829,292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,161,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 174,978 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,865,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $12.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.96 and a beta of 2.35. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 801.25%.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

