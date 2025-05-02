Marshall Wace LLP Has $706,000 Stake in Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) by 465.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,976 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.58% of Contango Ore worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTGO. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Contango Ore in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Contango Ore by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Contango Ore Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTGO opened at $13.38 on Friday. Contango Ore, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $163.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

Insider Activity at Contango Ore

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van bought 7,500 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 558,369 shares in the company, valued at $7,649,655.30. This trade represents a 1.36 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $253,650. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price target on shares of Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

