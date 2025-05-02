Marshall Wace LLP Has $706,000 Stake in Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) by 465.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,976 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.58% of Contango Ore worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTGO. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Contango Ore in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Contango Ore by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.
Contango Ore Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTGO opened at $13.38 on Friday. Contango Ore, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $163.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.
Insider Activity at Contango Ore
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price target on shares of Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Get Our Latest Report on Contango Ore
About Contango Ore
Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Contango Ore
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.